She's already been married twice, but is Britney Spears ready to become a bride once more for love Jason Trawick?

As she enjoys blockbuster sales and the strongest reviews of her career for her seventh studio album, "Femme Fatale," Spears, 29, tells all in the new Us Weekly about finding

Mr. Right in agent Trawick, 39, her boyfriend of over two years.

"We have such a great time together!" Spears tells Us exclusively. "He makes me laugh, and we are so comfortable being ourselves."

Marriage plans? "Maybe," she teases. "Never say never!"

Indeed, a family source tells Us that the blissful pair will likely wed. Trawick, after all, the source says, "was one of the only people who stuck by her through everything," including Spears' dark 2007 and early 2008 -- when she lost custody of sons Sean, 5, and Jayden, 4, to ex Kevin Federline, and was briefly admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

"[Jason] was someone she felt she could be her true self with. [Marriage] is what they talk about and the direction they're going in," the insider says.

Whatever and whenever their nuptial plans, one thing is certain, Spears tells Us: "I've never been happier!"

For much more of our exclusive sit-down with Spears -- how motherhood her changed her, what kind of boys Sean and Jayden are -- pick up the new Us Weekly, out now!

