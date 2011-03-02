Britney Spears has a message for her fans: "The b---- is back and better than ever!"

In a new interview with V Magazine, the March cover girl promises that her new album is "the best album I've ever made."

"I think Femme Fatale speaks for itself. I worked really hard on it and spent almost two years recording it," the 29-year-old Louisiana native says. "There's nothing to say. I'll let the music speak for me."

While she's happy to talk about her career, Spears is notably less candid when it comes to discussing her personal life -- especially when asked about her troubled past.

"I'm past all of that. I try to block it all out and not pay attention to anything they write about me in the magazines or online," the singer says. "I'm done with that."

"I have learned to always stay true to myself and never let what other people say about me change who I am," Spears adds. "It's a really important lesson that took me a long time to learn."

If her career ever becomes too chaotic, Spears already has a back-up plan.

"I'd be a full-time mom, which would be cool," Spears says. "I'd miss my fans and all of the love the most, but I definitely would not miss having my picture taken everywhere I go."

Spears -- who co-parents sons Sean, 5, and Jayden, 4, with ex Kevin Federline -- says she made a conscious decision to live a more private life several years ago.

"I think it's easier to let people in when you're younger, but when I became a mother I wanted more privacy for myself and my children. A life away from my life," she explains.

When she's not busy being a pop star, Spears insists she's just like every other working mom.

"I love to cook, especially for my boys," she says. "I also make a mean southern sweet tea from a recipe my mom passed on to me. It's really good. I love it. I make it for my boys all the time."

