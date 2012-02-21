Brit marks the spot!

Britney Spears wants to join the judges' panel on X Factor, a source close to the pop star, 30, tells Us Weekly.

With a keen interest in joining Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid at the judges' table for the FOX smash, the recently engaged "Till the World Ends" singer has reached out; a show rep didn't return calls to Us.

The show recently fired judges Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger plus host Steve Jones. Another pop icon now in talks to be a judge? Janet Jackson, multiple sources confirmed to Us last week. In addition, Black Eyed Peas' Fergie is also in the running for the show, the source added on Wednesday.

