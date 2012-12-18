Britney Spears has had an impressive sartorial run on The X Factor.

Rocking sexy designs by Herve Leger, Paco Rabanne and Sheri Bodell throughout the season, the 31-year-old pop star wowed yet again during a press conference in L.A. Dec. 17 to promote this week's finale.

Spears posed for photographers on the purple carpet wearing a sleeveless, knee-length black dress and gold jewelry. At one point, the Louisiana native held hands with 13-year-old Carly Rose Sonenclar, who will face off against Fifth Harmony and Tate Stevens for a $5 million recording contract during the Dec. 20 episode.

During The X Factor press conference, the "Scream and Shout" singer said being a judge on the show is "even better" than she ever dreamed. "The whole experience has just opened me up to so many different things and just how many gifted people are out there," Spears said. "It's been a very special experience for me."

Spears is fully confident that her sole remaining contestant will be crowned the season 2 champ. "She reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger because she is really shy," the pop princess said of Sonenclar. "She is a very humble girl, which is really surprising considering how gifted she is, and I'm really proud to be in her life."

The X Factor airs Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Britney Spears Wears Sophisticated Black Dress at X Factor Press Conference