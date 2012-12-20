Britney Spears wrapped up her first season as an X Factor judge with a serious bang.

The 31-year-old pop star capped off months of statement-making outfits on the red carpet in L.A. at the FOX show's season-two finale Thursday. With her hair in a sexy updo, the "I Wanna Go" singe wore a black, backless bodice dress by Bottega Venetta plus YSL shoes, Neil Lane earrings and rings by Gabriela Arigas.

Spears' contestant, 13-year-old prodigy Carly Rose Sonenclar, landed in second place, with country singer Tate Stevens (L.A. Reid's contestant) taking the top prize.

"You are a winner in my eyes tonight @CarlyRoseMusic & I know you're going to have a very long career... #ProudOfCarly," Spears tweeted after the results were announced.

"Thank u Britney Army for standing behind me & supporting my superstar throughout this competition. Xo"

