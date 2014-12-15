Las Vegas does a body good if you're Britney Spears!

The "Work B----" singer flaunts her rock-hard abs on the January/February 2015 cover of Women's Health magazine, and the 33-year-old pop princess has never looked better posing in a teeny peach bikini and velvet blazer.

The mother-of-three shared her secret to keeping her toned tummy, telling the publication that "dancing is a great cardio workout" because they're both "tough and fun at the same time."

"I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she says. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio -- usually running -- move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."

As for her diet, Spears admits that she's really into raw food, "sushi basically." She also indulges in Nut Thins and "any kind of fruit." Though the Vegas performer does eat pretty healthy, she confesses that as a Southern girl, she's still loves her sweat tea!

