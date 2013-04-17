Brittany Snow and Tyler Hoechlin are taking their relationship to the next level -- by Hollywood standards, at least. The actors made their official debut as a couple when they hit up the premiere of Lifetime's Call Me Crazy: A Five Film in West Hollywood April 16.

Though the actors began dating in early 2013 (and posed for pictures inside the Film Independent Spirit Awards Feb. 23), the outing marked the first time Snow and Hoechlin walked the red carpet together. The Pitch Perfect starlet, 27, looked lovely wearing a black and white Naeem Khan dress, while the Teen Wolf actor, 25, sported a gray suit and maroon tie.

Snow and Hoechlin have been friends for more than a decade. Over the years, the actors hit up several Hollywood events together, including Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas' 13th birthday party in February 2003 and Ashlee Simpson's record release party in July 2004.

Hoechlin shared his support for Snow's new movie via Instagram the same night they walked the red carpet. "So proud, can't wait," he wrote. "Important film, important message."

In Call Me Crazy: A Five Film, Snow plays a woman named Lucy who develops schizophrenia while attending law school. "I did all the research I could," she told Us Weekly of playing a character who suffers from a mental illness. "I talked to a psychiatrist at length, and then just really found the things I could connect with and dive into. I hoped that my own emotional connection could take over."

The anthology -- which also stars Jennifer Hudson, Jason Ritter and Sarah Hyland -- premieres Sunday, Apr. 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brittany Snow and Tyler Hoechlin Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple