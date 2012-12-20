NEW YORK (AP) — The musical "Chicago" is about to swagger into the history books again.

Thursday night's performance of the edgy musical will be its 6,681, meaning it becomes the third longest-running show in Broadway history. It snatches that title from "Les Miserables."

The only shows that have run longer are "Cats," with almost 7,500 shows, and "The Phantom of the Opera," which is still going after more than 10,300 performances.

It was only last year that "Chicago" took over third place on the list, beating out "A Chorus Line."

Set in the 1920s, "Chicago" is a scathing satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. It has skimpy outfits, a rotating cast of celebrities and killer songs such as "All That Jazz."

