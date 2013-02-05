NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway stars Nick Adams, Ashley Brown, Jessica Rush and Michael James Scott will lend their voices to a benefit production of Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" this spring.

The four will appear in the one-night-only show on March 11 at XL Cabaret, west of Times Square. Jeff Calhoun will direct.

Adams was in "Priscilla Queen of the Desert," Brown was the perfect nanny in "Mary Poppins," Rush is in "Jersey Boys" and Scott is in "The Book of Mormon."

The evening will benefit The Performing Arts Project, a non-profit that helps prepare the next generation of performers.

"Songs for a New World" made its debut off-Broadway in 1995. Its centerpiece song, "Stars and the Moon" has been recorded by Audra McDonald and Betty Buckley.

___

Online: http://www.songsthemusical.com