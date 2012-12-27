NEW YORK (AP) — The theater community will honor Jack Klugman and Charles Durning by dimming Broadway's lights in back-to-back memorials.

The marquees at all Broadway theaters will go dark for one minute at 8 p.m. Thursday in honor of Durning, who died Monday at 89. Durning amassed several important Broadway credits, including playing Big Daddy in a 1990 revival of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," David Rabe's "Boom Boom Room" and opposite George C. Scott in "Inherit the Wind" in 1996.

On Friday, the 40 Broadway marquees will go dark at 8 p.m. for Klugman, who also died Monday at 90. Klugman earned a Tony Award nomination for "Gypsy" in 1960 and his Broadway roles included parts in "I'm Not Rappaport" and "The Sunshine Boys."

