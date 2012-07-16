NEW YORK (AP) -- The lights on Broadway will be dimmed Wednesday in honor of the late Oscar-winning actress Celeste Holm.

The Broadway League said Monday that theater marquees will go dark at 8 p.m. for one minute in tribute to Holm, who soared to fame onstage in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" and won an Oscar in "Gentleman's Agreement."

Holm died Sunday at age 95. Her other Broadway credits include "Anna Christie," "I Hate Hamlet," William Saroyan's "Time of Your Life" and "Bloomer Girl."

Said Charlotte St. Martin, executive director of the League: "Celeste Holm's impressive career on stage and screen spanned six decades, so multi-generations of theatre and film fans had the chance to appreciate her unique talent."