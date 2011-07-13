NEW YORK (AP) -- Some of the first gay marriages in New York will literally be a theatrical event.

The Broadway theater where "Hair" is being performed this summer will be the stage where some same-sex couples will be married on July 25, the day after gay marriage becomes legal in the state.

The announcement came Wednesday in front of the St. James Theater, where the touring revival of the hippie musical has landed.

Rory O'Malley, a star of "The Book of Mormon" and a co-founder of the gay-rights group Broadway Impact, said several gay couples from the Broadway community will be married on stage right after that evening's performance.

New York will become the sixth and largest state with legal gay marriage when the law takes effect July 24.