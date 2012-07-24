NEW YORK (AP) -- The musical based on the 1990 film "Ghost" won't be haunting Broadway for long.

Producers said Tuesday that "Ghost The Musical" will play its final performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Aug. 18. It will have lasted 39 previews and 136 regular performances

The musical is based on the hit movie in which Patrick Swayze played a ghost trying to communicate with his girlfriend — played by Demi Moore — through a fake psychic — played by Whoopi Goldberg — in hopes of saving her from his murderer.

Despite the closing, the musical is still playing in London and a national tour is set to launch in the fall of 2013. Productions also are planned for Korea, Germany, Sweden, Hungary, Japan, China and Australia.