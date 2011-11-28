NEW YORK (AP) -- The Broadway-bound casting of the musical "Ghost" will have be hauntingly familiar.

Producers said Tuesday that Richard Fleeshman and Caissie Levy will reprise their starring roles as Sam and Molly that they originated in London.

The musical is based on the 1990 movie in which Patrick Swayze played a ghost trying to communicate with his girlfriend through a fake psychic in hopes of saving her from his murderer. Demi Moore played the girlfriend.

"Ghost" has new songs by Grammy Award winner Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard. Stewart is half of the pop duo the Eurythmics. Ballard helped put together Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill."

Previews will begin March 15 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Opening night is set for April 23. Tickets go on sale Dec. 5.