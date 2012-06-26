NEW YORK (AP) -- Some soul is leaving Broadway — the 2010 Tony Award-winning musical "Memphis" is closing up shop.

Producers said Tuesday that the Joe DiPietro-written musical will play its last performance on Aug. 5 after 30 previews and 1,166 regular performances. It opened in October 2009.

While it has not yet recouped its initial investment, producers hope they will by the time the show ends.

The show may be leaving Broadway but there's plenty of "Memphis" to go around: A national tour is entering its second year and there are plans for a London production.

"Memphis," the story of a white disc jockey in Memphis who brought black music to a white audience in the 1950s, won four Tonys, including best book, best original score and best orchestrations.

