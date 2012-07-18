NEW YORK (AP) -- Broadway's Tony Award-winning revival of "Porgy and Bess" will close on Sept. 23, making it the longest-running production of the Gershwin show to ever play on Broadway.

Producers said Wednesday they must make room for another production slated for the fall at the Richard Rogers Theatre. When "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" closes, it will have played 322 performances.

The reworked opera opened in January starring Audra McDonald, David Alan Grier and Norm Lewis to strong reviews and was twice extended. McDonald won a Tony playing Bess.

