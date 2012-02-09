NEW YORK (AP) -- "Stick Fly" won't be sticking around too much longer.

Producers said Thursday that Lydia R. Diamond's play about a rich black family gathering at their tony vacation home on Martha's Vineyard will close after the Feb. 26 performance. It will have had 24 previews and 92 regular performances at the Cort Theatre.

The play, which got mostly favorable reviews, stars Dule Hill, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Rosie Benton and Condola Rashad. The producing team included Alicia Keys.

Last week, its box office was pulling in only $238,338 of its $903,858 potential, or about 26 percent. The theater was also only 57 percent full last week.