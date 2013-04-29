Look out below! Brody Jenner and half-sister Kylie Jenner put on a show for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan as they leapt into the clear waters of Mykonos, Greece, on Saturday, Apr. 27.

The pair, who were having fun as part of taping for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, made a big splash as they catapulted off the side of a giant yacht and into the waters below. Kylie, 15, decided to play it a bit safer by leaping feet-first into the water, while daredevil Brody, 29, practically flew off the vessel in a full-on back flip.

"Feel so blessed to have spent the day on this bad boy with the family," he captioned a nighttime shot of the ship on Saturday night.

The entire Kardashian clan -- including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, mom Kris and Kourtney's love Scott Disick and their children Mason and Penelope -- took in the sights and sounds of the scenic island all throughout the weekend, with a very pregnant Kim even showing off her bare baby belly on Friday, Apr. 26.

In addition to relaxing on the yacht, the reality TV family also went horseback riding at one point in the weekend, sitting happily astride horses and sharing tidbits of their adventures via Twitter and Instagram.

"Enjoying Greece," Kim tweeted at one point, calling the entire trip "heavenly." Boyfriend Kanye West, 35, was not on hand for the family vacation.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brody Jenner and Kylie Jenner Do Flips Off Yacht in Greece: See the Incredible Picture!