Brody Jenner is speaking out! The former "Hills" star has been opening up recently on his new podcast, "The Brody Jenner Podcast" with Dr. Mike Dow. After revealing he used to date his brother Brandon's wife Leah, Jenner admitted in the July 3 episode that he never actually dated "Hills" costar Lauren Conrad, despite MTV portraying their relationship on camera.

It all started when Dow began to list off the names of Jenner's ex girlfriends, mentioning Avril Lavigne, Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Nicole Richie. Jenner interjected, saying, "That's false. Lauren Conrad and I never dated."

"Lauren and I have always been just friends," the 30-year-old went on to explain. "We worked together on a show called The Hills where we had to pretend like we were dating but we never dated."

When asked if his relationship with fellow Hills cast mate Cavallari was also staged, Kim Kardashian's stepbrother said, "I dated Kristin when we were very young … when she was on 'Laguna Beach' and I was on a show called 'Princes of Malibu' with Spencer Pratt … we met at a party in Hollywood … but during ['The Hills'] when we filmed, Kristin and I did not date, we were not hooking up."

Aside from clearing the air on his love life (Jenner is currently dating Kaitlynn Carter), the DJ also took the chance to speak his mind about Robin Thicke, who recently released an album, "Paula," named after his estranged wife, Paula Patton.

When asked if he thinks Thicke's public attempt to win back his wife is "creepy or romantic," Jenner said, "I want to know how she feels about it … because if I were in her shoes, I don't know if I'd want my dirty laundry aired to the public like that." Brody concluded with, "I'm going to go with creepy on this one."

