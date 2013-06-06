Brody Jenner confronts Bruce Jenner, Paris Jackson and Prince Michael feuded before her suicide attempt, and Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok is pregnant: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, June 6, in the roundup!

1. Brody Jenner Confronts Bruce Jenner, Gets Support From Linda Thompson

As the son of Olympian Bruce Jenner and pageant queen Linda Thompson, Brody Jenner lived in the lap of luxury as a self-described Prince of Malibu. Riches weren't everything, however. After the couple ended their three-year marriage in 1984, the future Hills star rarely saw his biological father. Brody, now 29, confronts the decathlete, now 63, in the June 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

2. Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner "Like to Live Apart," Khloe Kardashian Says

Are Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner heading towards divorce? Not according to daughter Khloe Kardashian, but she did tell Jay Leno on The Tonight Show Wednesday, June 5 that they're spending a lot of time apart. "Well, they're not having problems but they still like to live apart, which is definitely different," the 28-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, married to Lamar Odom, explained. "In my house, there is a man room for Lamar. A room, not a different house. I think they took my idea and ran with it and they got another house. Bruce stays there sometimes."

3. Tammin Sursok Pregnant: Pretty Little Liars Star Reveals Baby Bump

Pretty Little Liars actress Tammin Sursok is a pretty little mom-to-be! The 29-year-old star -- who plays Jenna on the hit ABC Family series -- is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Sean McEwen. Stepping out for a walk with her longtime love and their dog, the former Young and the Restless star debuted her growing baby bump in a clingy Billboard T-shirt, black leggings, and black studded ankle boots.

4. Exclusive: Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Feuded Before Suicide Attempt

What led to Paris Jackson's attempted suicide? Sources told Us Weekly that the 15-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson had been battling a "major depression," and now an insider reveals that it was caused, in part, by "major fights" with her brother, Prince Michael. After many years of estrangement, Paris recently began spending time with their biological mother, Debbie Rowe, and Prince, 16, didn't approve of the new relationship, the source tells Us.

5. Demi Lovato Signed a No-Suicide Contract at Age 7

In light of the shocking news that Paris Jackson is getting treatment after attempting suicide on Wednesday, June 5, Demi Lovato recalled in a recent interview with Rolling Stone her own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. Lovato, 20, opened up about confronting similar demons at the early age of 7, right around the time she had her first taste of the spotlight, starring in Barney & Friends.

