While the rest of the world is trying to keep up with the Kardashians, Kanye West really hasn't been around to keep up with Jenners. Brody Jenner and dad Bruce spoke with Extra at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday, May 31, and Brody revealed that he hasn't had a chance to bond with the "Mercy" rapper just yet.

"I've never met him," the 29-year-old TV personality said of his stepsister Kim Kardashian's beau. Dad Bruce added that he's "only met him once."

"Yeah, he's not around, he was in Paris the whole time writing, and he just hasn't been around," Bruce said of West, 35.

West's relationship with the Kardashian clan has come up before -- in a February episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney pointedly asked her, "How's Kanye?" after Kim announced to the family that she would actually be able to attend a family boat race since West was no longer free.

"So we're your backup choice?" Kourtney asked as she picked at a muffin. "So we're your second priority?"

"Yeah, you are!" Kim told her defensively. "Right now in my life you are."

Kim and West are expecting their first child together this July, and the reality star is expecting to accompany West on his worldwide tour this fall -- with their bundle of joy in tow.

"Yes, it's true," a source told Us. "This was always the plan."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brody Jenner Has "Never Met" Kanye West, Stepsister Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend