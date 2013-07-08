Brody Jenner is taking his new relationship public! The 29-year-old former Hills star was spotted stepping out with new girlfriend Bryana Holly in Malibu, Calif. on July 6.

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Jenner is dating the gorgeous blonde model. During their first public outing, Jenner kept a low profile in a black hat and dark shades, while Holly showed off her slim bod in tiny denim shorts and a white tank top.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and TransWorld Surf's Miss September 2012 previously debuted their relationship in pictures from their recent Hawaiian vacation on Holly's Instagram. In one sexy shot, a shirtless Jenner carries and makes out with his bikini-clad girlfriend on Hulopo'e Beach on the island of Lanai.

Holly is Jenner's first known girlfriend since his breakup with Avril Lavigne in January 2012 after two years of dating. Lavigne recently married Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in the South of France on July 1.

