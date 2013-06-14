Brody Jenner and Bruce Jenner's touching heart-to-heart in the June 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was just the beginning of their renewed relationship. In the June 16 episode of the E! reality show, the father-son duo decide to go paintballing in an effort to reconnect.

"Right now I'm trying to build a relationship with my father," Brody, 29, says of Bruce, 63. "This is the first time in my life I've ever started to have a relationship with him -- and it feels good."

(In the June 9 episode, Brody said he rarely saw his father after Bruce divorced Linda Thompson in 1984. "I can't even tell you how many birthdays went by where Bruce wasn't there," the former Hills star said. "And I resent him for that." Bruce later admitted that not being there for his children was "the biggest regret of my life.")

During the paintballing excursion, Bruce mentions that he's thinking about buying a gun and keeping it in his mega-mansion. "I do believe in gun protection," Brody says. "I treat guns with the utmost respect, and I see where Bruce is coming from. He wants to protect the family."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday, June 16, at 9 p.m. EST on E!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brody Jenner Reconnects With Bruce Jenner by Playing Paintball