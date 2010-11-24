LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Adrien Brody says that he was reluctantly forced to sue the makers of a thriller film that a federal judge blocked sales of until the Oscar winner's remaining salary is paid.

Brody says in a statement released by his attorney Wednesday that he tried to resolve the dispute with the makers of "Giallo" for more than a year but was "left with no other alternative."

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday blocked the sale and use of Brody's likeness in the film until he is paid at least $640,000, which is the remainder of his salary for starring in "Giallo." He is also seeking $2 million in additional damages.

Brody sued in October, claiming he was lied to about the film's financing.