Brody Jenner ripped the blog of a paparazzi agency for asking if he was “buying Bruce Jenner a red dress” when the former Olympian’s son was pictured on Friday holding a bright-colored gown in a plastic bag, as he left the Malibu Country Mart. According to X17Online’s site, Brody was seen “buying a bright red dress,” and “we all know Bruce loves a good maxi dress.” Not surprisingly, however, X17Online was wrong about who’s dress Brody was carrying, and he subsequently slammed the agency for both speculating and not having any “respect.”

Jenner took a screenshot of X17Online’s blog headline, “Is Brody Jenner Buying A Red Dress For Dad Bruce?” and shared it on his Instagram page. He then slammed the paparazzi agency’s site for its inaccurate report. Brody also wrote alongside the photo, “this sh*t is too funny. @kaitlynn_carter look what happens when you make me pick up your dry cleaning!!” Brody, of course, was referring to his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Carter, whose red dress he was pictured holding. He ended his message on Instagram with the hashtag, “havesomef*ckingrespectX17.”

Of course, X17Online is the same agency that, shortly before Bruce Jenner’s interview aired on ABC, took incredibly invasive (and possibly illegal) photos of him wearing a black-and-white-maxi dress on his private hillside property in Malibu.