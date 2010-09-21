By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Ericka N. Goodman

Little-known fact: Actor Josh Brolin is an active stock trader and even cofounded a website called MarketProbability.com. So it's fitting that he's part of the all-star cast of "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps." In the movie, Josh plays Bretton Jones, Jake Moore (Shia LaBeouf)'s hedge fund manager. Wonderwall chatted with Josh on the red carpet at the movie's New York premiere and got the scoop on Michael Douglas's health, rumors about another big '80s sequel and more.

Wonderwall: You're a big stock trader. How realistic is "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps"?

Josh Brolin: Everyone is stabbing each other in the back. They each create this whole fallacy, and that's pretty accurate. So I'd say this is an accurate portrayal of Wall Street, but not necessarily a positive portrayal. This is a very dramatic and emotional movie, so it makes things more realistic. It's about the consequence of these people's behaviors.

WW: The movie has an amazing cast. How was it working with Shia?

JB: Shia is a constant professional. He's a young man who really knows who he is, what he stands for in his career. I can feel that in him. He's got energy, an every-young-man quality.

WW: Is it true that you and Shia are doing a sequel to "The Goonies"?

JB: Sure, of course. Steven Spielberg is going to direct it, and Aaron Sorkin is going to write it. Winona Ryder is going to play my daughter, and Meryl Streep will be my wife. Wouldn't that be great? No, I'm totally making that all up! There is absolutely no truth to that rumor. I figure you can do whatever you want. I can lie, and you write about it. But not any truth to that, though it would be great.

WW: Did you re-watch "Wall Street" before you filmed "Money Never Sleeps"?

JB: It was strange because I didn't remember much of it, so a year before Oliver [Stone] asked me to do the movie, I just happened to see it again. It's just a surreal feeling: I am now the age Michael Douglas was when he filmed the original.

WW: Speaking of Michael Douglas, he's hit a rough patch regarding his health. How's he doing?

JB: He's going to be here. He's doing as well as expected. I mean the fact that he's even coming out here speaks volumes about who he is and his character. Actually, my mom went through cancer recently, and he supported my mother and I. I think it gave him inspiration. He's not hiding from the disease. Luckily, Michael has great genes. Look at his dad! They are both fighters.

WW: Did you see Charlie Sheen when he filmed his cameo?

JB: He got on his plane before any of us even saw him. When you have your own plane, you can sort of swoop in and out -- just like that! So none of us really saw him, just probably Oliver. He's probably got a fleet of planes.