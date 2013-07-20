SAN DIEGO (AP) — There's two new residents moving to Starling City — and they're no friends of "Arrow."

The addition of a pair of villains based on characters from the DC Comics universe was announced Saturday at the Comic-Con presentation for the superhero CW series "Arrow."

"Spawn" star Michael Jai White will play Ben Turner, a claw-wielding assassin known as Bronze Tiger. He'll form an alliance with China White, the alabaster-haired villainess played by Kelly Hu. "True Blood" actor Kevin Alejandro will portray Sebastian Blood, a savvy politician based on the "New Teen Titans" baddie Brother Blood.

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell was joined on the panel by co-stars David Ramsey, Colton Haynes, Emily Bett Rickards and Katie Cassidy, as well as executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg,