Brooke Burke-Charvet is keeping her spirits high ahead of her much-anticipated thyroid cancer surgery this week.

Set to undergo thyroid surgery and a thyroidectomy, the "Dancing With the Stars" co-host says she's anxiously anticipating a quick recovery. "What a crazy time, but I am surrounded with love and support and that really makes a world of difference," Burke-Charvet, 41, wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

Declining to go into detail about her procedure, Burke-Charvet thanked fans for their support and well-wishes since the TV host went public with her diagnosis on Nov. 8. "I am touched and appreciative to all of you for sharing your positive wishes for my surgery, and for sharing many of your personal thyroid experiences," she wrote. "I really do read your comments, and they all mean a lot to me. I feel [your thoughts and prayers], truly, and your energy outweighs my stress! From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

PHOTOS: Stars who beat cancer

Blogging about her health struggle for Modern Mom, Burke-Charvet first opened up about her diagnosis in November. At the time, she remained optimistic about her prognosis, post-surgery. "I'm going to make a positive out of this negative thing. I am going to be a really good patient, and I am going to do everything I need to do," she said in a Modern Mom video blog. "Doctors say that this is a 'good kind of cancer to have.' That sounds so crazy. But my doctor did tell me that this is a happily-ever-after-ending kind of thing."

PHOTOS: Remember these 'DWTS' contestants?

Among those in the star's corner during her trying time? Her husband, David Charvet, whom she married in St. Barts in 2011. The couple are parents to daughter Rain, 5, and son Shaya, 4. Burke-Charvet also has two children, daughters Neriah, 12, and Sierra, 10, from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Cancer awareness products

Breast cancer survivors

Stars stand up to cancer