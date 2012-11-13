Entertainment Tonight -- Brooke Burke-Charvet says her shocking revelation last week that she has thyroid cancer has led to an outpouring of love and support and she updated her fans on how she's doing prior to having surgery to remove a tumor.

Writing Tuesday on her ModernMom website, the 41-year-old co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" said she's been moved by the "gazillion texts and e-mails" expressing support since she posted a video online last Thursday announcing her cancer diagnosis. "It means the world to me and I feel so lucky in life and love to have so many positive people around me," she said.

Brooke confessed that she felt "scared" after seeing the widespread media coverage of her announcement and said she could "only imagine the impact" it had on some members of the public. "I want to assure everyone that my condition is manageable and I am taking all the proper steps. I never thought I would be applauded by my courage to share the news in a home video," she said.

She added: "Truth is, I was pretty scared about what the response would be. But I want you all to know that I feel great, my condition is manageable, and I am planning on a speedy recovery."

Brooke also promised to keep her fans updated throughout the recovery process and said she's currently feeling fine and pressing ahead with her hosting duties. "I'm at work today getting ready for tonight's live Dancing with the Stars show. I can feel all the love and support that has come from far and wide which makes me feel fantastic. No worries….see you tonight!"

