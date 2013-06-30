Brooke knows best! Brooke Hogan, daughter of pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, got engaged to Dallas Cowboy player Phil Costa on Saturday, June 29, in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Stars' engagement rings

The former VHI reality star, 25, posted a photo of the proposal on her Instagram page. In the pic, Costa, 25, is seen on one knee, presenting a ring to a shocked-looking Brooke, who has her hand covering her mouth. The Paris Hotel's mock Eiffel Towel glows behind them, so it seems the engagement happened on a balcony at the Bellagio.

"Happiest moment of my LIFE," the singer, actress, and model wrote. "I am marrying my best friend. I wouldn't choose anyone else. I am so lucky and so grateful."

PHOTOS: Famous star families

In another blurry picture of Costa putting the ring on Brooke's left hand, she added, "I look scary but this is the face of total SHOCK."

While dad Hulk, 59, hasn't tweeted anything yet, her brother Nick, 22, shared his excitement for the couple on June 29, writing, "MY SISTER IS GETTING MARRIED!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BROOKEY!!!!!"

Mom Linda Hogan (who Brooke shared a sometimes hot-and-cold relationship with following her parents' marital problems), tweeted, "My Brooke is getting married!! Phil proposed to her last night!" She later added a pic of the pair looking at the Vegas Eiffel Tower, writing, "The future Mr. and Mrs. Costa!"

Costa, a New Jersey native, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys. Brooke currently works for TNA wrestling.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

The royal couple's favorite sports

Insured celeb body parts