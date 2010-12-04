Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's soon-to-be ex-wife, checked into a sober living facility an L.A. on Friday, a source confirmed to UsMagazine.com.

Mueller, 32, who has done stints in rehab for various addictions, "checked in just for a couple weeks to keep her sobriety," the source explains. The mother to Sheen's twin sons Bob and Max, 20 months, was "starting to feeling tempted," the insider told Us.

Her friend Kathy Hilton -- who is shooting an Oxygen reality show with Mueller and her daughter Paris Hilton -- tells Us, "Brooke is fine and taking preventative measures." Hilton added that the development "won't affect the show," and that she is "very proud" of her pal.

Last Saturday, Mueller shot down a false report that she had checked into rehab over the Thanksgiving day weekend after a wild night of partying. "The story is ridiculous," she told Us. "I am happy and healthy."

She and Sheen, 45, wed in May 2008, and famously got into a violent fight last Christmas in which the "Two and a Half Men" actor reportedly threatened her with a knife. They both filed for divorce Nov. 1.

