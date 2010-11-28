Brooke Mueller, ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, is shooting down Internet reports that she checked into rehab over Thanksgiving weekend.

"I did not go to rehab. The story is ridiculous," she told UsMagazine.com Saturday night at Dan Tana's restaurant in L.A. "I am healthy and happy."

Reports claimed Mueller, who has previously done stints in rehab, was taken to a treatment facility Thanksgiving morning following wild partying with Paris Hilton, with whom she is currently shooting an Oxygen reality show.

But a source tells Us she is "clean and sober. Everything is going really well for her. She is focusing on the twins and being a good mom. She is really excited about her new show with Paris."

