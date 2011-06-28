Charlie Sheen took another loss on June 24 in a legal battle with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

According to Los Angeles court documents obtained by ET, Brooke has been awarded $55,000 per month for the child support of the couple's two-year-old twin boys Bob and Max.

The money, coming from Charlie's "Two and a Half Men" wages, is to be automatically forwarded to Brooke starting next month.

In spite of the recent ruling, nothing in the report suggests that the Golden Globe winner has been neglecting payments.

Charlie and Brooke filed for divorce in November after two years of marriage.

Related stories on ETonline.com:WATCH: Lourdes Takes the Fashion Reins from Mom Madonna