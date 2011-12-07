Brooke Mueller is a free woman -- for now.

After Mueller, 34, was arrested for cocaine possession in Aspen, Colo. on Saturday, her rep tells Us Weekly Wednesday: "Brooke is back home in Los Angeles spending quiet time with her children."

(Mueller and ex-husband Charlie Sheen share twin sons Bob and Max, 2.)

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen's craziest controversies

Mueller -- who, like Sheen, has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past -- was booked for a felony cocaine possession with the intention to distribute and for a third degree misdemeanor assault charge.

PHOTOS: Celebrity mugshots

But the World According to Paris star's rep says that her longtime lawyer Yale Galenter "will vigorously defend Brooke with the goal of having all charges dropped once the facts of the case come to light."

And, adds the rep of Mueller's adorable boys with Sheen, 46: "Contrary to reports in the media, there will be no changes in the custody arrangement; the children are remaining with Brooke. Both Charlie and Brooke's mother have offered to support Brooke in any way they can."

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen and other stars who had really rough years

Mueller, who was released on an $11,000 bond, has a court date Dec. 19.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly