Brooke Shields tells Rolling Stone that Michael Jackson proposed to her many years ago.

"I was 13 when I first met Michael Jackson," she tells the mag. "We instantly became friends. Nothing was jaded about him. I just was so impressed by his sweetness. He was thoughtful, sensitive, sweet, and had a funny sense of humor. If you got to talk to him about music or about the future of technology, his voice would get deeper, he would start talking, and it was as if he was this genius.

She says the two formed a close bond, with Michael proposing marriage. "There were times when he would ask me to marry him, and I would say, 'You have me for the rest of your life, you don't need to marry me, I'm going to go on and do my own life and have my own marriage and my own kids, and you'll always have me.' I think it made him relax. He didn't want to lose things that meant something to him," she adds.

"As he grew older and the more he started to change physically, the more asexual he became to me," she says. "It was easy for him to be a friend to me, because I was the most celebrated virgin ever; it's ridiculous, but I was America's virgin. You saw women who were more sexual, who wanted to throw themselves at him and feel like they were going to teach him; we just found each other, and we didn't have to deal with our sexuality. As I grew up and started having boyfriends, I would share with him, and he was like a little kid who talked about the bases- what first base was, what second base was, and it sounded very odd to the outside, I can imagine, but to the inside, to someone who's never really left his bubble, you can understand how he would be curious."

Brooke also reveals the last time she was with Michael, saying, "The last time I saw him in person was at Elizabeth Taylor's wedding in 1991. He seemed like his own funny self. We snuck in and took pictures of ourselves next to her dress. We always seemed to revert to being little kids. It was a sanctuary for him, because he knew I never wanted anything from him but his happiness."

More on ETonline.com:

Brooke Shields Gives Marriage Advice