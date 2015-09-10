Off the market! Brooklyn Beckham, the aspiring model son of David and Victoria Beckham, has a girlfriend.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, tween girls!

According to Us Weekly, Brooklyn, 16, is dating a young woman named Sonia, but little else is known about her, and David and Victoria's eldest son is keeping mum about his new lady love. She did, however, make an appearance on his Instagram on Sept. 7, but only from behind.

Brooklyn and his new gal reportedly first met over spring break in the Maldives. She lives in Europe but she spent time in Los Angeles over the summer. The young couple recently spent time in Paris, too, as they were spotted walking around the city together, the same day as his Instagram post.

Before Sonia, Brooklyn dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who raved about him last year to several media outlets.

"What I find really interesting about Brooklyn -- and what I really love about that kid -- is that he is passionate about what he wants, which is to be a pro soccer star," she told Teen Vogue. "He's very serious about it. And I enjoy someone who is on my level with the seriousness kind of thing."

As a couple, the duo even went on a few chaperoned dates. Earlier this year, David spoke about sitting in on Brooklyn's Valentine's Day date, although he didn't say who the girl was.

"On his first date, which he was about 14 and a half. Victoria was actually in London, and it was Valentine's Day. So, he said, 'I'd love to take this girl to dinner,'" the soccer pro told James Corden. "I said, 'Okay, great.'"

David told Victoria about Brooklyn's request. "She said, 'Okay, make sure you take him. Then, make sure you sit in the restaurant,'" she recalled her saying. "So I was like, 'Really? You're going to make me do that?' and she said, 'Yep, that's the only way I'm going to let him go.'"