Considering their successful careers and their drop-dead gorgeous looks, Brooklyn Decker and Rihanna have it made in the shade. But according to Decker, she and her Battleship co-star would swap lives, or body parts, in a heartbeat.

"We are envious of each other's bodies," the 25-year-old What to Expect When You're Expecting actress tells Us Weekly. "We decided that I'm going to borrow her butt for a day -- and she's going to borrow my breasts."

PHOTOS: Brooklyn Decker's sexiest bikini moments

And while Rihanna, 24, cuts no corners when it comes to showing off her bod in midriff-baring outfits and plunging dresses, Decker, who is married to tennis star Andy Roddick, is a bit more reserved -- despite having flaunted her assets in a tiny bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2010 Swimsuit Issue.

PHOTOS: Stars reveal their celeb style crushes!

"Because I'm such a tomboy, I hate showing off my body," the supermodel turned actress told FabSugar at an event last month. "[My stylist] is always like 'you have to show your figure.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brooklyn Decker and Rihanna Share Body Jealousy