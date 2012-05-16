When Brooklyn Decker entered the world on April 12, 1987, the model and actress' parents decided to name their little girl after a four-legged farm animal.

"I'm named after a horse," Decker, 25, tells Vanity Fair. "My mom's best friend had a horse named Brooke, so my dad suggested 'Brooklyn' as a more formal version, and it just stuck -- and now I live in Brooklyn part-time, so go figure."

Decker, who married tennis pro Andy Roddick in 2009, also reveals why she gave up modeling at the peak of her career. "The Sports Illustrated cover was the last thing I shot. That week, I told my agent, 'You know what, I really . . . I don't want to be a model anymore. I really want to do movies.' And I think he wanted to wring my neck at the moment."

Decker made her feature film debut in the 2011 comedy Just Go With It, costarring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and on May 18, she'll have two new movies in theaters: Battleship, costarring Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard and Rihanna, and What to Expect When You're Expecting, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Rodrigo Santoro, Cameron Diaz, Chace Crawford, Elizabeth Banks, Harrison Ford, Anna Kendrick, Chris Rock and Joe Manganiello.

What to Expect When You're Expecting has Decker thinking more seriously about starting her own family with Roddick, 29. "I think that I'd like to try to be a superwoman and have kids and work, so we'll see if I can actually accomplish that," she tells Vanity Fair. "But, if we're talking dream scenario, that would probably be it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brooklyn Decker: "I'm Named After a Horse"