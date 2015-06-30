With a baby in the belly, Brooklyn Decker decided it's time for a selfie!

The model showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram on June 29 in a mirror selfie, and, like all models, she knows her angles!

RELATED: Celebrity baby bumps Instagram edition

Wearing a unbuttoned plaid shirt cinched up at the waist, Brooklyn smiled as her tummy protruded. Her eyes are covered from her trucker hat displaying the worlds "#PIMPINJOY."

"The tot and I," the "Grace and Frankie" star captioned the image, while tagging country radio hosts Bobby Bones and Amy Brown.

RELATED: Sporty couples

Brooklyn and her husband, former tennis player Andy Roddick, are expecting their first child in May. They have yet to announced the gender of their baby.

"We're open to any and all suggestions," Andy told People magazine. "We're going to figure it out as we go."

The Sports Illustrated model originally announced the pregnancy two months ago, posting a beautiful photo of herself in a full-length dress. "So this happened…" she captioned the photo while cradling her tummy. She used the hashtag "#the3ofus."

RELATED: Trend report: Mosaic dresses

As is her personality, Brooklyn is using the pregnancy to flex her funny bone a little. After announcing the pregnancy she told People, "Getting congratulated for boning is super exciting. It's strange because you finally admit to your father, 'Dad, I do it.'"