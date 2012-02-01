CLAREMONT, Calif. (AP) -- A Brooklyn, N.Y., man has been named the winner of the annual $100,000 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, one of the largest monetary poetry prizes in the U.S.

Claremont Graduate University announced Wednesday that Timothy Donnelly had received the award for his book "The Cloud Corporation."

Donnelly has been poetry editor of the Boston Review since 1996 and is on the permanent faculty of the Writing Program at Columbia University's School of the Arts. His poems have appeared in such periodicals as A Public Space, Fence, Harper's, The Iowa Review, jubilat, Lana Turner, The Nation, The New Republic, and The Paris Review.

The Kingsley Tufts award was established at Claremont Graduate University by Kate Tufts to honor the memory of her husband, who wrote poetry as his avocation.