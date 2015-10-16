The Kardashian family is hoping to muzzle the owner of the Nevada brothel that Lamar Odom was found unconscious at. He doesn't plan on cooperating with them, though.

Ever since Lamar was found at the Love Ranch on Oct. 13, owner Dennis Hof has been giving a slew of interviews detailing Lamar's four-day brothel stay to seemingly every media outlet imaginable. Khloe Kardashian's rep, though, had heard enough and asked him to end the media circus.

"We reached out to Dennis politely asking him to respect Lamar's (and Khloe's) privacy during this difficult time, and refrain from talking to the press," the rep said in a statement. "This is a very painful situation, as I know you are aware, and the idea that anyone would use it to seek publicity is really sad."

The owner, though, isn't mincing words with the reality TV family, and he's also not about to let his chance for worldwide press slip past him.

"I got a call from their publicist today, saying, 'Are you going to do any media?'" he told HLN talk-show host Nancy Grace. "And I said, 'Yes, I'm going to go on the 'Nancy Grace' show.' And she [the Kardashian publicist] said, 'Please don't do that. We'd rather have Khloe say what needs to be said.' I told her to go to hell."

He later told CBS News, "I know what happened. I'm the one protecting my business and telling the truth about it."

On Oct. 15, the owner revealed that Lamar spent $75,000 at the brothel during his stay.

"You can spend a few hundred or a few million there. Lamar wanted a long period of time. He gave the girls $75,000 but he planned on being there a long time, at least five days," he told Wendy Williams. "He called and wanted me to come down, we were going to have [a] little birthday party for me, so it would have ended up being like 10 days by the time he left."

Lamar continues to be on life support in a Las Vegas hospital with Khloe staying by his side. On Oct. 16, TMZ reported that Lamar's heart was beginning to respond.