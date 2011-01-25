After teaming up with a graffiti specialist for a colorful collaboration, Chris Brown opened up about his long-time fascination with the visual arts.

The "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker joined forces with contemporary Australian artist Kid Zoom for a series of spray-painted murals, which he recently showed off in pictures posted on his Twitter page.

The images included a shot of Brown's arm holding a machete covered in red paint, as well as a skull piece painted onto a white wall.

"I fell in love with art around the age of 6," he says."I always took pride in kind of winning the coloring contests in school. Art was my only outlet. Aside from music, art is the thing that I like to (use to) escape. And I appreciate other artists who have that talent and that eye for detail and eye for their own imagination. Art is a part of my life and it influences me completely."