LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A photographer has sued Chris Brown over a scuffle with the singer's bodyguards at a Los Angeles gym.

Robert Rosen sued the R&B singer and the gym on Wednesday for claims including assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit states Rosen snapped photos of Brown playing basketball at LA Fitness in Universal City on May 13, roughly a month after the singer's arrest for allegedly assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The complaint states Rosen fell down a flight of stairs after being chased by Brown's bodyguards, who assaulted him. It does not allege violence by Brown.

The filing does not state Rosen's employer, but a paparazzo with the same name filed a similar lawsuit against Pierce Brosnan in 2007.

NEW YORK (AP) Chris Brown tells his fans he's "not a monster" in a video posted on YouTube.

In it, the 20-year-old singer leans in and speaks directly into the camera, which appears to be positioned in front of a bowling lane. He talks about his new album called "Graffiti," and a single expected this summer.

Then he says: "Everybody that's haters, they just been haters. All my real fans, I love you. I ain't a monster."

Brown, who's been charged with felony assault and making criminal threats against Rihanna on the night of the Grammy Awards in February, did not mention his former girlfriend.

It's not immediately clear when the video was shot. A publicist for Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.