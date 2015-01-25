Before the world was Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was working out with Bruce and Kris Jenner.

A 90's workout infomercial for Power Walk Plus was recently unearthed, featuring Bruce and his lovely assistant Kris showing how fun and easy exercising can be with the treadmill.

Kris' daughter Khloe Kardashian tweeted the humorous flashback Vine video, with the caption reading: "Who knew that Kris & Bruce Jenner had their very own tape? #PowerWalkPlus."

In the clip, Bruce is really selling the Power Walk Plus, saying, "You can pick it up, but you control the pace, as long as you stay nice and erect, you're gonna be OK."

The former reality star couple both seem to be in great shape as they sport matching all-black exercise outfits in the vintage video.

A few decades later, Kris, 59, officially filed for divorce from Bruce, 65, this past September after 23 years of marriage. The momager has since been romantically linked to 33-year-old Corey Gamble.

