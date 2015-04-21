Bruce Jenner called the cops on some particularly intrusive paparazzi on Tuesday, after the photographers allegedly used a hillside near his Malibu, Calif., home to take illegal telephoto lens shots of the reality-TV star.

According to TMZ, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were summoned to Jenner’s residence after cameramen snapped invasive shots earlier in the day and tried to sell them to media outlets. Jenner has reportedly confronted the paparazzi for using similar tactics in recent days and threatened to call the police if the photographers returned. On Tuesday, he did just that.

It’s illegal to use telephoto lenses to shoot unwanted photographs of people in private locations. Jenner could potentially get a restraining order against the paparazzi or start legal proceedings against them. TMZ reports that cops are trying to hunt down the offending parties. Gossip Cop will have updates.

Jenner, of course, has been a paparazzi target for many years, but the problem has only gotten worse in recent months as speculation about his private life has soared. Photographers were following Jenner back in February when he was involved in a deadly car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway.