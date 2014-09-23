And that solves that! Bruce Jenner filed a nearly identical divorce filing on Tuesday, Sept. 23, less than 24 hours after Us Weekly confirmed Kris Jenner had filed for divorce.

The filings come 11 months after the couple, who were married for 22 years, announced they were separating. According to documents obtained by Us from the L.A. Superior Courthouse, the couple both cited irreconcilable differences and filed without a lawyer. The parents, who share two biological kids together, will have joint custody of their youngest -- and only minor child — 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.

Neither will receive spousal support. (Bruce has four kids of his own from previous marriages, Burt, Casey, Brandon, Brody; he also helped raise Kris' other children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian).

According to TMZ, the couple decided to split their assets amicably down the middle. Sources tell the site they divided approximately $60 million, and that all their earnings had been in a joint account.

Kris' longtime friend and TV host Kathie Lee Gifford confirmed on a "Today" show segment on Tuesday, Sept. 22 that the couple's divorce is amicable and the monetary split had been determined months ago.

Last fall, Kris told Us, "We are happier this way."