Bruce Jenner has secretly stepped up his social media game.

Most of Bruce's children and step children are well-acquainted with Instagram, each having millions of followers, but the family patriarch hasn't jumped on the social media train… Or has he?

"My stepdad has a secret account," Kim told The Hollywood Reporter. "He told me that he set it up so he can see what my sisters are doing, too."

Bruce, you sly dog!

Like Bruce, Kim said she, too, uses Instagram to keep up with her sisters.

"Being a big sister, I want to know what's going on in [my sisters'] lives," she said. "I can look on Instagram and be comforted in knowing where Kendall is."

Kim, to nobody's surprise, has more Instagram followers than any other family members, so maybe she could teach Bruce a thing or two about the photo-sharing site.

"I don't have help," she told the mag. "No one else runs my social media. It's whatever I feel like posting. From collages and screen grabs and cropping, it's a whole process, and I do it. I also don't do filters. I can't ever figure it out, and I don't like the way they look, so I'd rather not bother."