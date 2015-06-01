(Vanity Fair)

Bruce Jenner is officially Caitlyn Jenner. The transgender star made his debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair, which was released on Monday. See photo right and below.

As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner announced during a “20/20″ special in April that he was transitioning from male to female. At the time, he said he would share “her,” his female identity, with the world at a later date. Now that time has come.

The Vanity Fair cover image was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. It features Caitlyn in an undergarment that shows off her cleavage, much like the outfits Playboy Bunnies used to wear. The cover line reads, “Call me Caitlyn.” As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner’s decision to use Vanity Fair as his officially coming out as a woman was revealed on Friday.

Gossip Cop will have more shortly.

(Vanity Fair)