Once it became clear that the fatal car crash Bruce Jenner caused in February was not the result of speeding, using a cell phone or intoxication, it was widely reported that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" patriarch would not be prosecuted for the death of Kim Howe.

However, TMZ reports that Howe, whose white Lexus was forced into oncoming traffic when Jenner slammed on his brakes behind her, left behind two adult stepchildren -- and they're apparently planning to sue.

According to the website, California law allows stepchildren to file wrongful death suits. As the only living legal relatives of the 69-year-old victim, Howe's stepchildren have reportedly decided to do just that.

Sources tell TMZ that one of the prosecutors is on the lookout for photos and other potential evidence that would indicate Howe had a relationship with the stepchildren, although other insiders tell TMZ they were estranged.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Howe left most of her assets to charity, including a trust that's reportedly worth millions and $55,000 in a will that was left to animal rights and protection groups including PETA, the Lange Foundation, PAWS (Performing Animal Welfare Society), the Doris Day Animal League and The Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee.

"My heartfelt and deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones, and to all of those who were involved or injured in this terrible accident," Jenner said in a statement after the accident. "It is a devastating tragedy and I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through at this time. I am praying for them. I will continue to cooperate in every way possible."

The four-vehicle collision took place on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., on Feb. 7.