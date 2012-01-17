Bruce Jenner is going to be just fine.

The former Olympian and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" patriarch, 62, underwent surgery on Friday to remove a cancerous growth from his face, a source tells Us Weekly.

TMZ first reported the news, noting that Jenner visited the dermatologist after noticing a red mark on his face -- which, following a biopsy, proved to be cancerous.

Married to Kris Jenner, the father to Brody, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and stepfather to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, has been advised to stay covered up when he goes out in the sun.

Adds another family source to Us, "They got it all. He's OK."

